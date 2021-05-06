The Rev. Mary K. Stitely, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home.
Born May 9, 1938, in Logan, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Olive L. Garrett. Mary was the loving wife of the late Rev. Clifford A. “Dusty” Stitely, Jr.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother to her daughter and five boys. Also raised a granddaughter. She worked evening jobs to care for her family. Mary ministered in the prison ministry alongside her husband, Dusty, for more than 30 years. She also was involved in teaching Sunday school and nursing home ministry. She loved playing her guitar and omnichord at church but mostly the prisons.
Mary is survived by her children, Barbara Jean Rosario and husband Jose, David Stitely, Pastor Billy Stitely and wife Tina, Terry Stitely and wife Rhonda, and Paul Stitely; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren; five siblings, Dick Garrett, Thomas “Wink” Garrett, Robert Garrett, Ralph Garrett and Carol Sue Gaurigula; and her nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by one son, Michael Stitely; and one brother, Herbert (Herby) Garrett.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Destiny Church Hanover, 585 McAllister St., Hanover, Pennsylvania. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Gene Cecil. The family will meet at 10 a.m., then receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon at the church on Saturday. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested contributions in her memory be made to: Destiny Church Hanover, 585 McAllister St., Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pennsylvania, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.