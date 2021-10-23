Rev. Richard Ebel

The Rev. Richard Theodore Ebel, 94, passed away Oct. 18, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He is predeceased by his brothers, Don and Walter; sister, Marjorie; and son, Karl. Services are scheduled for Oct. 25 at Evangelical Lutheran Church. Viewing will start at 10:30 a.m., with services starting at 11 a.m.
Richard was born July 30, 1927, in Utica, New York, to the late Walter and Elsie (Danner) Ebel. He graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1945 and Hartwick College in 1949 with a bachelor’s degree in history. While at Hartwick, he ran on the cross-country team and helped on the small farm, where he lived with one of his professors. He then attended the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, graduating in 1952. He was ordained as a Lutheran pastor June 11, 1952.
His first parish as a young minister was in Oswego, New York, where he made lifelong friends. His path led him to a parish in Buffalo, New York. In Buffalo, he hosted a weekly radio program called “The Lutheran Hour.” While in Buffalo, he assisted displaced German refugees to come to America. He assisted them in getting sponsors, housing and jobs. Many of these families initially stayed with him in the parsonage, with their babies sleeping in his dresser drawers. While he faced resistance in this endeavor, he persevered helping others in need.
While traveling in Scandinavia and Germany in 1958, he knocked on the door of Karl Schmidt. A pretty girl, Helga Schmidt, answered the door, and they enjoyed 62 years of married life.
Richard and Helga wished to move to the country, leading them to a small rural parish called Brick Church in western Pennsylvania. He also was the pastor for several subsequent parishes. These parishes included New Florence, Hollidaysburg and Liberty. In 1980, he moved with his family to Cambria County, Pennsylvania, where he continued his ministry as a supply pastor to small parishes. He finished his ministry as the pastor to a small Slovakian church. Throughout these years, he influenced many young people through youth groups, teaching catechism and as the camp pastor at Camp Lutherlyn and Camp Sequanota.
Richard was a train enthusiast, especially those with steam locomotives. He enjoyed visiting the Horseshoe Curve and the Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to see the trains go by and to look at the old steam locomotives on display. He was also interested in Civil War history and spent time exploring battlefields and church cemeteries to see the gravesites of Civil War soldiers. He especially enjoyed Gettysburg.
He was a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed packing up his family in the station wagon and going to Lake Ontario to vacation with his brother, Donald, and his family.
He really looked forward to Thanksgiving and pumpkin pie.
Richard and Helga lived with their daughter and her family since 2014, enjoying attending Daybreak (he called it Sunrise) and going out for milkshakes.
Richard is survived by his wife, Helga; his daughter, Margarete and husband Neil Donnelly; son, Martin and wife Monika Incze; son, Alex and wife Kelley; and son, Paul and his partner Stacy McGreary. His grandchildren are Paul, Marlaina and Claire Donnelly; Alek and Benjamin Incze-Ebel; and Katherine and Elizabeth Ebel.
Interment will be immediately after services at Mount Olivet cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Daybreak Adult Day Services in Frederick. Online condolences may be left at keeney basford.com.