Rev. Theodore Haas

The Rev. Theodore Edward (Ted) Haas died at his home on Friday evening, March 4, 2022, after a sudden, brief illness. Aged 93, he was born on December 17, 1928 to Paul Edgar and Myrtle Kline Haas in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He leaves behind a host of loving family members, colleagues and friends, and will be greatly missed by his wife and partner, Norine, after 65 years of a wonderful marriage.
Ted was a lifelong, avid scholar and book collector. He was the valedictorian of his class at Liberty High School, graduated from Muhlenberg College with a BA degree, summa cum laude, from Lancaster Theological Seminary of the United Church of Christ, BD, and also from Princeton Theological Seminary with a ThM. Until his death, he served as class leader and convener for his classmates at Muhlenberg College and Lancaster Seminary.
His love of books led him to serve for 11 years on the Frederick County Library Board, followed by five years on the Citizens for Maryland Libraries Board of Directors. When moving to Homewood Retirement Center last year, he contributed more than 1,000 books to the Frederick Rotary Club, of which he was a member, to distribute around the world where books in English were most needed.
Ted’s greatest mission over the 65 years he served in ministry was diligently to serve the people in the churches with which he as associated. After Lancaster Seminary graduation in 1953, he was called to be the Assistant Pastor at Christ’s Reformed Church, Hagerstown, Maryland. After two years of excellent experience, he was called to First United Church of Christ in Hellertown, Pennsylvania where he met and married Norine. After a 20 year pastorate there, the family, now including their son, Bob, was called to Grace United Church of Christ in Frederick, where Ted served 19 years. He retired from Grace Church as Minister Emeritus in 1994 and in so-called retirement continued to serve six interim pastorates, working with the parishoners until they found permanent pastors. After that, he was pleased to help on Sunday mornings at churches needing a supply pastor. He served as interim pastor at Christ’s Church, Hagerstown, from 1994-95, St. Paul’s UCC, Westminster in 1996, Church of the Holy Trinity, Hagerstown from 1997-99 and again from 2004-05, Mt. Tabor UCC, Rocky Ridge from 1999-2001 and Incarnation UCC, Emmitsburg from 2001-04. He was appreciated for his many talents everywhere he served.
Ted was always interested and involved in the community in which he was located. In Pennsylvania, he served on numerous committees and boards, including a five year term on the local school board. In Frederick, in addition to 40 years with the Frederick Rotary Club, he was a member of the commission that supervised the building of the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, Chaplain for 18 years of the Independent Hose Company, Maryland’s oldest volunteer fire company, was a founding member of the Frederick Ministerium and a founding member of the Frederick and Westminster, MD Torch Clubs. A highlight of his life was the international pen-pal relationship of 75 years with Pastor Johannes Hildebrant of Marburg, Germany. The pair was matched by the U.S. State Department just after World War II, and featured visits and a long series of letters and emails that resulted in a close and rewarding experience. The other major influence in his life was a friendship with a Japanese pastor that brought Ted and Norine to Japan for a four month sabbatical that gave them a marvelous experience and forever friends. That trip led them to many other interesting travel experiences where Ted enjoyed meeting the world’s people and whetted his appetite to enjoy the foods everywhere he visited.
In addition to his beloved Norine, Ted is survived by sisters and brother-in-law Lillian Bauder and Eileen and Richard Stanzione, all of Columbia, MD; nephews Adam, Todd and Paul Stanzione, and their families; nephew Scott Simmers (Lansdale, PA); nieces Melanie Bristol (Glenmoore, Pa.) and Susan Weiner (Rochester, N.Y.); and sister-in-law Carol Hinckley, and nieces Colleen, Kristine and Tabetha, and nephew Thomas and their families, all of Fair Oaks, CA.
In addition to Ted’s parents and parents-in-law, Willard B. and Merle N. Hinckley, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Lou Bortner and brothers-in-law Don Bauder and Bill Hinckley. The great sadness of his life was the loss of their son, Robert Gordon Haas in 1997. Bob’s untimely death cut short a promising law career; he is still greatly missed by the entire family.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, and Ted’s Celebration of Life service and reception will be at Grace United Church of Christ, 25 E. Second St., Frederick, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. Dr. Rob Apgar Taylor and Ted’s friend and colleague, Rev. Frederick A. Wenner will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Robert G. Haas scholarship fund at the Community Foundation of Frederick County at 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701; Grace United Church of Christ, 25 E. Second St., Frederick, 21701; to the Frederick County Library System, East Patrick Street, Frederick, 21701 or to the Homewood Foundation at 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.