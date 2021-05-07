Reverend James Edward Click

The Rev. James Edward Click, age 85, of Chincoteague, formerly of Westminster, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a battle with Parkinson Disease.
Born March 26, 1936, in Westminster, Maryland, he was the son of Ernest Grant Click and Ruth Margaret Shindledecker. He was preceded by his wife of 56 years, Elinor Mae Click; and daughter-in-law, Dru Ann Click. Surviving family members are son, Floyd L. Click, of Westminster; daughter, Gail M. Heartley and husband, Glenn, of Chincoteague, Virginia; grandson, Drew Scott Heartley, of Silver Run, Maryland; and grandson, Jeremy Michael Heartley and wife, Lindsey, of Arlington, Virginia.
Jim was a graduate of Taneytown High School. He retired from Northrop Grumman after 35 years of service. He was a regional director for Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International, and after retiring, he pursued his lifelong dream to become an evangelistic minister. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spreading the word of God.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. May 12 at Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren, 818 Old Taneytown Road, Westminster, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospice Foundation or Parkinson Research Foundation.