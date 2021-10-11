Ricardo M. Roache

Ricardo Montez Roache, of Ijamsville, entered eternal rest on Friday, October 1, 2021. Rick, as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was born March 2, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Milton and Hortense Roache.
Rick was raised in St. Louis until the family moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1960. He attended Philadelphia public schools and graduated from Germantown High School. Rick continued his education at Cheney State College. He relocated to Frederick, Maryland in 1979.
In his early career, Rick worked at what was then Key Chevrolet in Frederick. Later, he worked as an Editor for EG&G Technical Services in Gaithersburg, MD for more than 25 years before retiring early due to illness.
Even though life handed Rick some challenging health issues, he faced them all with jokes, laughter and smiles. His favorite hobbies included watching old Westerns, listening to Motown music, traveling, reading, and keeping up with current events. Rick had a generous and caring spirit and was always ready to lend a helping hand whenever needed. Rick was a member of Wayman A.M.E. Church.
Rick leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 40 years Rev. Carol Roache; son Rodney Hubbard of Frederick, brother Ronald Roache and wife Sarah of Matthews, NC; nephew Christopher Roache and wife Tara of Matthews, NC; sisters-in-law Arlene Wims of Ijamsville, and Edith Diane Manuel and husband Wilson of Frederick; brother-in-law George Thompson of Frederick; and a host of other relatives. Rick was loved by his family and friends near and far and will be greatly missed.
Ricks’s services will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00AM from Wayman A.M.E. Church of Frederick. For more information please visit the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home web page.