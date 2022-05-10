Richard A. "Dickie" Sines Sr.

Richard Allen "Dickie" Sines Sr., 54, of Burkittsville, died unexpectedly Friday May 6, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Sallyann Sines.
Born in Middletown April 2, 1968, he was a son of the late Millard Jr. and Blanch Rebecca Wyndham Sines.
He was a member of Locust Valley Bible Church, Middletown, and was employed as an HVAC mechanic with Comfort Central in Williamsport. He was also a member of the Horseman Horseshoe Association.
Surviving, besides his wife is one son, Richard A. Sines Jr. and wife Nicole, of Williamsport; a granddaughter, Paige Sines; brothers and sisters, Calvin Sines, West Virginia, Billy Sines, Middletown, Petey Sines, Middletown, Charlie Sines, West Virginia, Debbie Stocks, Rohrersville, David Sines, Brunswick, Randy Sines, Cumberland, and Carry Thompson, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12 at the funeral home. Gary Hooper will officiate. Interment will be private.
A second celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Dickie's home.