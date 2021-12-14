Richard A. Kirkpatrick

Richard (Kirk) A. Kirkpatrick, 79, of Poolesville, Maryland, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021.
Born on Feb. 6, 1942, in Maryland, he was the son to the late Lewis and Nancie (Allan) Kirkpatrick.
Richard was the loving husband to Carole Harman.
Along with his wife, Richard is survived by his children, Betty Kirkpatrick, Michael Kirkpatrick, stepson Billy Harman and stepson, Adam Harman; one brother, Kenny Kirkpatrick; one sister, Christie William; and seven grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by one sister, Anita Kirkpatrick.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.