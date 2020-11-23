Richard Amren

Richard D. “Dick” Amren, 83, of Frederick, Maryland, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at the Kline House in Mount Airy, MD. He is survived by the love of his life of 60 years, Marjorie Amren.
Born on January 6, 1937, in Thief River Falls, MN, he was the son of the late Oscar Bror Amren and Margaret Elizabeth (Jacobson) Amren.
Dick graduated in 1954 from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, MN. Following high school, he attended Gale Institute in Minneapolis, MN, where he studied telegraph and railroad station operating systems.
Dick served in the National Guard of Minnesota until April 1956 and then in the U.S. Army until February 1962 where he was awarded a medal for good conduct. He was stationed initially in California and completed his service in Maryland where he met Marge.
After 30 years of employment as a ceramics engineer, Dick retired from Trans-Tech which is a subsidiary of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. In 1989, he fulfilled a lifelong dream to own his own business by starting Cacapon River Tree Farm in Paw Paw, WV. It was here at the farm that he spent most of his free time planting, pruning and selling Christmas trees for over 20 years and where he was fondly referred to as “the Christmas tree man.”
In addition to his wife, Marjorie, he is survived by his daughters, Jeannette (Bob) Ierardi of Severna Park, MD, Karen (Percy) Byers of Falling Waters, WV, and Becky (Frank) Broskey of Harmony, PA; 13 grandchildren, Alexandra (Matt) Young, Benjamin (Christen), Samantha, Danielle, and Joseph Ierardi, Zachary and Rachel Broskey, Katherine (James) Browe, Jessica (Brent) Alexander, Caleb, Sarah, Jennifer, and Jacob Wenz; and great-granddaughter, Skylar Betsy Alexander. Also surviving Dick are his siblings, Tom Amren, Marlys McKinstry, and Cheryl Granlund. His youngest daughter, Betsy Anne Wenz, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD, where social distancing will be practiced. Masks are required. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Wreaths Across America, Disabled Americans, or Samaritans Purse. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.