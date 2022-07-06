It is with very heavy hearts that we share the news of Richard Anthony Polino’s passing on Feb. 10, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Rhoderick Polino. Richard grew up in Frederick, Maryland, attended St. John’s Catholic School, and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, where he received his Master’s degree in business administration. He had a successful career at Geico Insurance Company, retiring as an assistant vice president.
Richard led a beautiful life filled with so much love. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, brothers and friends. He loved traveling, especially to Italy, where he made many wonderful memories and celebrated the culture of his parents. He had a passion for work outdoors, and his Virginia farm is and forever will be a special place. We always will remember him there.
He was selfless and thoughtful, and he loved unconditionally. Richard’s calm demeanor and personality put everyone at ease. His love for his family cannot be expressed in words, as his girls were always his top priority. He was a most devoted husband to Susan and father to his daughters, Lauren and Sara, and granddaughters, Jane and Claire. He was the husband who always did the right thing and the father who instilled the richest of values.
Richard embodied the highest honor and integrity of a man. Every day he showed bravery and strength for what he believed, and he influenced so many for the good. We are forever grateful and blessed to have been a part of his wonderful life.