Richard Harry Arnold Jr., 76, of Frederick, died on Feb. 13, 2021.
Born on Nov. 28, 1944, he was the son of the late Richard Harry and Lillian Utterback Arnold.
Raised on the family dairy farm, Richard worked to make the family business successful while enjoying the year-round outdoor activities such a life provides. He especially enjoyed baseball, swimming and ice skating. Richard was a 1962 graduate of Walkersville High School and graduated from Towson University in December of 1968. He loved music and loved to sing. Blessed with a rich baritone voice, he auditioned for and became a member of the Towson University Choral Society. For many years, he accepted requests to sing for weddings and other special occasions.
After graduation, Richard was employed as a math teacher for Baltimore County Public Schools. Later, he began work for the State of Maryland first as a property assessor in Baltimore City and eventually as a financial analyst for the Office of the Inspector General within the Department of Human Services. After 35 years of state service, Richard retired and lived on the family farm. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling the country, particularly the West and Southwest.
Richard is survived by two siblings: Mary Elizabeth Ambrose and LaRue A. Kelbaugh and her husband Gilbert. Also two nephews: Charles R. Ambrose and his wife Teri and their children; David T. Ambrose and his wife Consetta and their children.
Richard was preceded in death by his youngest sister, Ernestine Rhae Arnold; and his brother-in-law, Charles K. Ambrose.
He was most appreciative of the loving and attentive care given him by his niece Consetta and his sister Mary Elizabeth. Above all, he adored his grandnieces and grandnephews: Amanda and Aidan Ambrose, Austin Hunt and his wife Karissa. Richard always treasured time spent with each of them.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Living, Inc., 6208 Research Drive, Frederick, MD 21703.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.