It is with deep sadness that we share that Richard B. Ashenfelter Jr., 66, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, passed away from heart failure May 30, 2022. Richard joins his daughter, Holli (who passed away three months earlier in March), and his mother, Doris (who passed away six months earlier in November), in eternal rest.
Richard, who often went by Dick or Dickie by those who knew him best, lived a purposeful life that revolved around career, family, sports and adventure. The son of the late Richard B. Ashenfelter Sr. and Doris Warner Ashenfelter, Richard spent his formidable years in Frederick, Maryland — an excellent student who was perhaps proudest of his athletic accomplishments in baseball, football and basketball while at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and a juris doctor degree from Villanova University, Richard led a fulfilling and impactful career in law in the fields of architecture, construction and the environment. Richard also coached baseball with Great Valley Little League and at Great Valley High School, teaching the fundamentals of the game to hundreds of players over the course of nearly two decades.
Richard had many passions and hobbies over the years. From fly-fishing and scuba to learning Spanish and (most recently) dance, his competitive spirit and learner’s mindset was on display on multiple fronts. As he got older, Richard spent less time at Barnegat Light on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, (where his kids enjoyed their childhood summers) and more time in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (where he built many friendships within the local community).
Above all, Richard spent 35 years as a loving father and supportive husband — helping his daughter navigate a difficult 15-year battle with drug addiction, and inspiring discipline and hard work in his son’s pursuits within environmental stewardship and climate change. Richard is survived by his sister, Deborah Ashenfelter Lawyer; his son, Richard (Ricky) Ashenfelter III; daughter-in-law, Gena Jiang; Ricky’s mother, Jayne Eberly Ashenfelter; and beloved dogs, Grizzy and Bella.
Richard’s family will host two viewings: one at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home, 392 Lancaster Ave., Frazer, Pennsylvania, from noon to 2 p.m. ET Saturday, June 4, and one at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, from 4-7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 5. Funeral services will be held at the Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, Maryland, at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6. The Rev. Paul Mundey will officiate. Interment will be immediately after the service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s honor to a charity of your choice. Richard was known to support animal rescue, recovery programs and immigration services.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.