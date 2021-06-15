Richard B Martin Jr., of Woodbine, Maryland, loving son of Richard B Martin Sr. and Kathryn L. Martin, passed away on June 1, 2021. He was born on Oct. 14, 1980, in Frederick, Maryland, and graduated from Glenelg High School in 1999. He attended UMBC and double majored in Biochemistry and Physics, graduating Summa Cum Laude.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Burrier Queen Funeral Home, 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, Md. 21784. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 16 2021 at 11 a.m. at St Michael Poplar Springs Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michael’s Road, Mount Airy, Md. 21771.