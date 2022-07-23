Richard Bentz Perry, Sr.

Richard Bentz Perry, 97, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. His wife of 70 years, Lula Whirley Perry, preceded him in death.

He is survived by seven sons, Richard Jr. (Connie), of Annandale, Virginia, Aaron, of Summerfield, Florida, Stephen (Joanie), of Palm Bay, Florida, Andrew (Karen), of Clarksburg, Maryland, Christopher (Brenda), of Stephens City, Virginia, Victor, of Kingsville, Maryland, and Mark (Michele), of Frederick, Maryland. He had 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.