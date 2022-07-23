Richard Bentz Perry, Sr.

Richard Bentz Perry, 97, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. His wife of 70 years, Lula Whirley Perry, preceded him in death.
He is survived by seven sons, Richard Jr. (Connie), of Annandale, Virginia, Aaron, of Summerfield, Florida, Stephen (Joanie), of Palm Bay, Florida, Andrew (Karen), of Clarksburg, Maryland, Christopher (Brenda), of Stephens City, Virginia, Victor, of Kingsville, Maryland, and Mark (Michele), of Frederick, Maryland. He had 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Perry was born Jan. 29, 1925, on Trail Avenue in Frederick, Maryland, son of the late Harry Clay Perry Sr. and Nannia Frances Bentz. He was one of 13 children and is survived by Sue Wynne, Frances Kennedy, Roxanne Stewart, Dorothy Beebe and Janet Bognaski. He was preceded in death by Harry Perry Jr., James Perry, David Perry, Lawrence Perry, Harriett Gartner, Virginia Federline and Ruth Bowman.
Prior to graduating from Gaithersburg High School, Richard enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 and served in World War II combat operations in the Pacific Theater. Upon his return from World War II in 1946, he was employed at DGS (District Grocery Store) as a meat cutter. In 1949, he was employed with the United States Postal Service, where he stayed until 1953. From there, he went on to become a top salesman with Peoples Life Insurance for 13 years. In 1962, Richard opened Perry’s Restaurant in Old Town Gaithersburg and operated it with his wife, Lula, for 22 years. After retiring from the restaurant, he returned to the United States Postal Service until his second retirement in 1997.
Richard was a 32nd degree Mason of the Pentalpha Lodge 194; a past commander of the American Legion Post 104; a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9862; a past member of the Gaithersburg Lions Club; and a charter member of the Montgomery Central Lions Club he helped establish. Richard was also a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 E. Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, Maryland. A private family interment will take place later in the day at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Richard B. Perry to Blue Ridge Hospice, which helped provide care for him. Please sign the guest book at: devolfuneralhome.com.