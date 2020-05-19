Richard Biser

Richard Wayne Biser, 51 of Hagerstown, MD passed away unexpectedly from natural causes, at his home on May 11, 2020.
Born on October 10, 1968, He was the son of the late Donald Lindbergh and Dulcie M. (Bentz) Biser.
Richard was a 1986 graduate of Walkersville High School, where he was a member of the FFA. He enjoyed many years in the Rocky Ridge 4-H club, showing beef cattle at the Great Frederick Fair and the Thurmont Community Show. Richard served in the U.S. Army for four years. He completed basic training in Fort Hood, TX in the late 1980s, and served in South Korea. He also served in the Army Reserves at Fort Meade, MD for several years. Richard most recently worked at Rocko Meats in Thurmont, MD for many years. Outside of work, Richard enjoyed concerts, fishing, outdoor activities, and laughing with family and friends. Most importantly Richard loved his children, grandchildren, and the rest of his family.
Richard is survived by his children, Eric Biser of Thurmont, Dan Biser of Waynesboro, PA, and Gabrielle and Nathan Biser both of Emmitsburg; and grandchildren Brayden, Sophia, and Madilyn. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Mary Gross and husband, Brian of Silver Spring, Charles Biser of Syracuse, NY, Barbara Lantz of Thurmont, and Patty Fogle and husband, Doug of Union Bridge. He is also survived by his half-brother, Donald Lee Biser Sr. and wife, Diane of Chambersburg, PA;and a half-sister, Doris Boyer of Williamsport, MD, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Richard will also be remembered by his significant other, Sheryl Keefauver and her son, Dawson. He is also survived by his former wife, Jennifer Biser.
Arrangements for a future service can be found on Richard’s personal Facebook and his families’ Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his children in an account being setup at the Woodsboro Bank.
