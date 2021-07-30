Richard L. Bowers
Nov. 30, 1933 — July 26, 2021
Richard Leroy Bowers, 87, passed away on July 26, 2021, at Somerford House in Hagerstown, Maryland. Born Nov. 30, 1933, in Boonsboro, Marland, he was the son of the late Albert Leroy Bowers and Sally Virginia Bowers. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth Ann (Carroll) Bowers. They were married for 66 years. He was a graduate of Boonsboro High School, Class of 1951, and Hagerstown Junior College in 1960. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hagerstown and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He was self-employed as a real estate appraiser for 50 years and the owner of Bowers Appraisal Service. He was a designated member of the Appraisal Institute, senior member of the International Right of Way Association, a real estate broker in Maryland and Pennsylvania since 1965, and recognized as an expert witness in the federal and county courts of Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He was also a past member of the Washington County Economic Development Commission for six years, chairman for two years, and a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 378 for more than 55 years. He enjoyed his farm, Chance on Beaver Creek, trout fishing and his second home in Melbourne Beach, Florida. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, William R. Bowers and friend, Tammy Rodriguez, Michael C. Bowers and wife, Marisa, and Patrick B. Bowers and wife, Mikkicia; grandchildren, Timothy W.R. Bowers, Caleb Bowers, Catherine Bowers, Thea Bowers, Andrew Bowers, Joseph Bowers and Nicholas Bowers; and sister, June Gigeous. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Ann Bowers; and sister, Jean Reese. A private burial will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Hagerstown. Special thanks to his niece, Bonnie Miller, his great-niece, Karla Ingram Anderson, Somerford House, Doey’s House and Hospice of Washington County. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School at 218 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, MD or St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 224 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, MD.