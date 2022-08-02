Richard Bowie

Richard Allan “Butch” Bowie, 54, of Thurmont, died June 25, 2022. Born March 24, 1968, in Silver Spring, Maryland, he was the son of Richard A. Bowie Sr. and Monta Potter.
Butch attended Walkersville High School. Before retiring, he worked as a manager at Superlawns for 25 years. Butch was very passionate about his lawn care. He also loved his tattoos and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved being around people. Once you met him, you would never forget him; he was always the life of the party. Butch’s greatest joy was being around his children and family.