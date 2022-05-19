Richard C. Beebe

Richard Clayton Beebe, 85, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at his home in Frederick, Maryland.
He was born July 22, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late William and Anne Beebe.
Richard was a U.S. Army veteran and served three years. He met and married Dorothy on Nov. 1, 1958, at Grace United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He worked toward becoming a master electrician and eventually an electric inspector for Montgomery County. In 1989, he started his own business, Beebe’s Electrical Service. He enjoyed giving back to the community through coaching and sponsoring several sports leagues. Richard retired in 1998 and became a full-time “Papaw.” He enjoyed cheering for Indiana University Hoosier basketball, the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Redskins.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Perry Beebe; their two daughters, Jennifer Cason, of Frederick, Maryland, and Patti Mann, of Annapolis, Maryland; their grandchildren, Mallory Cason, Molly Cason, Katie Mann and Andrew Mann; his sister, Penny (Donny) Sechler, of St. Joe, Indiana; and brother, Michael (Jennifer) Beebe, of Auburn, Indiana. He was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy VanCleave and Patricia (Jack) Brueggeman.
Visitation is at 10 a.m., and the funeral service begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 23 at Grace United Methodist Church, 119 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, Maryland. The Rev. Jim Miller is officiating. Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.