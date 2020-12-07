Richard Carl Zimmerman, age 60, of Libertytown, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.
Born March 18, 1960, in Frederick, he was the son of Grace Zecher Zimmerman of Libertytown and the late Albert Richard Zimmerman.
Affectionately known as Skip or Carl to his family and friends, he grew up on the family dairy farm. After graduating from Linganore High School in 1978 he with his sister Georgie ran a farm on Clemsonville Road until 1985, although he continued to help his parents until they retired from the family farm. He worked in the construction field, becoming a drywall hanger/finisher and metal framer. He also worked at Farmers Cooperative until 2009. Farming was what he loved, and he continued field work until 2017.
Carl is preceded in death by his father, Dick Zimmerman and his sister, Georgia Carol Barnes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Anne Zimmerman; son, Nick and wife Danielle and grandson Brantley Zimmerman; daughters, Lindsy and grandson Calder Bates, and Bea and granddaughter Cora Parrish; sisters, Lauren and Sue Palmer; brother, Charlie Zimmerman; brother-in-law, Gary Palmer; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be announced for a later date.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.