Richard Carter

Mr. Richard Arthur Carter, 66, of Dickerson, MD, passed away on November 5, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born March 30, 1955, Richard was the son of the late Walter and Helen Carter. Mr. Carter worked for A-1 Roofing for over twenty-five years, and he loved playing drums in the Eddie Cook Band and other local bands. He also enjoyed playing golf, and watching his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a great love of life and everyone close to him, and everyone knew him as “Uncle Ricky”.
Mr. Carter is survived by two children, his son Richard Anthony Carter & wife Christina and his daughter Crystal Carter; a brother, Donald Carter (Diane); five sisters, Nancy Littleton (John), Patsy Webb, Alice Munday, Barbara Painter, and Grace Turner (Skip); seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Justin, Ashlyn, Brittany, Caitlin, Zack and Austin; two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 27th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Following the memorial service, the family will be receiving guests at 20326 Locust Grove Rd., Rohrersville, MD 21779.