Richard Conklin

Mr. Richard “Dic” Cross Conklin, 82, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was born March 21, 1939, in Washington, D.C., to the late Norris Ivan and Lillian Estelle Conklin. After attending Wilson High School, he went on active duty with the United States Navy Seabees in Argentia, Newfoundland. After his time in the Navy, Mr. Conklin graduated from the Maryland State Police Academy and pursued a 25-year career, serving our great state of Maryland as a Maryland state trooper.
Mr. Conklin received his Associate of Arts degree in electronic engineering technology from Frederick Community College, and after retiring from Maryland State Police, he began his second career as a project manager with Motorola North America Mid-Atlantic Division. He retired from Motorola in 1995 and decided to spend more time on his golf game.
In addition to playing golf, his hobbies included sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, photography, computers and technology, music, reading and watching baseball, football and tennis. He was a lifetime member of the Frederick Elks No. 684, and had a great appreciation for good food. He loved his best four-legged friend, Sachi.
He is survived by his daughter, Jean-Michelle Johnson and husband Jim; his son, Richard Walter Conklin and wife Cindy; granddaughter, Tess Conklin; grandsons, Rory Conklin, and David, Steven, Joseph and Daniel Rodberg; niece, Karen Shields Perry and husband Andy; and nephews, Wayne Shields and husband Andrew Velthaus, Roy Shields and wife Laurie, and Dirk Beetner.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403, or at cbf.org/memorial.