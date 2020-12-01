Richard Cook

Richard “Dickie” Lewis Cook, 76, of Frederick, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born July 8, 1944, in Olney, Maryland, he was the son of the late Frank Marion and Elizabeth Ruby Mary Edds Cook. He was the loving husband of Mary Belle Cook, his wife of 55 years.
Before retiring, he worked as a carpenter in Washington, D.C., where he completed many projects such as the Kennedy Center and the Rockville Mall. He became a member of the Carpenter Locals #132. He enjoyed motorcycles, history, family history and spending time with his family. Richard was a good husband and father, and he provided well for his family. He was of the Baptist faith and was very proud of his West Virginia roots.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Mary Karen Cook Doane and husband James Darrell of New Windsor, Clifton Lewis Cook and friend Janet of Denton; sisters, Ruby D. Phares and husband Robert of Circleville, West Virginia, and Naomi Cook of Frederick; grandchildren, James B. Doane and Jenna of Charles Town, West Virginia, Timothy L. Cook of Pittsburgh, Kathleen M. Doane LeMessurier and Josh of Ranson, West Virginia, William E. Cook and Kyrstin of Newnan, Georgia, and Rebecca L. Doane Morton and husband Sam of Front Royal, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Robert, Benjamin, Rosalie, Noah, Levi, Aaron, Freya, Callaghan, Madeline, Samantha and one due in the spring of 2021. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, Charles Cook, Morris J., Edgar G., Herbert F. and Raymond F. Cook; and a nephew, Westley Cook.
A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, 8158 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick with Pastor Peter Kemeny officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be in effect. Check the funeral home website for a zoom/livestream link.
Interment will be in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville.
The family will also receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Doane residence. Message or call Mary for more information.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good News Presbyterian Building Fund, P.O. Box 1051, Frederick, MD 21702.
