On March 24, 2021, Richard David Putman, 75, husband of Pamela Shipley Putman; loving father of Richard Grant Putman (Lindsay) and David Gregory Putman; grandfather of David Avery Putman and Mia Jean Putman; brother of James F. Putman (Loretta) passed away.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Lutheran Village, Resident Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Full obituary and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.