Richard (Dick) Dale McCurdy, 77, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. He was the son of the late Clyde and Dorothy (Butler) McCurdy. Dick is survived by his wife, Vivian. They were married more than 50 years. He is also survived by his precious daughter, Elizabeth. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry; sister, Charlotte; and his dear son, Michael.
Early in their marriage, Dick and Vivian bought a sweet quarter horse at Eyler’s Horse Auction and named her Dick’s Delight (DD). This was the beginning of their long involvement with horse shows, riding and breeding. Their horse farm, ViMac Acres, was well known in pinto/paint circles. They bred and showed horses for many years, even founding the DelMarVa Pinto Club!
Dick was a devoted husband and father. Among the joys of his life were the years he spent coaching Elizabeth and her Catoctin High School basketball team. He also enjoyed going to many of Elizabeth’s college basketball games. He and his son, Michael, loved any chance they could get to attend Maryland Terp basketball games. (When they couldn’t attend, they called each other to discuss every game!) He loved the trips he took with Vivian. They visited numerous destinations and had many adventures throughout the world.
Dick was a true educator! He graduated from Northern Garrett County High School and went on to graduate from Frostburg State Teachers College. He attended graduate classes at Western Maryland College. He started his teaching career at Friendsville Elementary School in Garrett County. He began his career in Frederick County Public Schools at Urbana Elementary in 1966. He served as assistant principal at Elm Street School, Thurmont Middle School and West Frederick Middle School; and as principal at Wolfsville Elementary School. He went to Catoctin High School as the work study coordinator. While at CHS, he served as an assistant football coach, golf coach and the head coach of the girls basketball team. They sold the horse farm prior to his retirement in 1999.
A few years later, he and Vivian chose to relocate to Sun City Grande in Surprise, Arizona. They both became active members of their new community. Dick played softball and officiated high school basketball. He and Vivian joined several tennis groups. Dick golfed as often as he could. He was an outstanding golfer! He organized many golf outings to various locations. He aimed to play the best courses! In recent years, he became an avid pickleball player.
In addition to sports activities he enjoyed playing bridge. He also enjoyed singing and sang with small ensembles. He participated in local talent shows, most recently with friends Jill Kirkpatrick and Mark Emreck.
One of his favorite trips each year was his summer visit to Maryland. He always played golf with his “crew” (Carl Donald, Chris Barnhart and his best buddy Dan Garrett). When he came east, he took time to visit many of his old friends. He and Vivian welcomed old friends to visit them in Arizona as guests in their home. They also hosted numerous parties with their Arizona friends (Including the annual Mardi Gras Bash)!
There were many fun times in the McCurdy home.
Dick was a caring man, and he will be missed by those who knew him.
Contributions may be given to the Richard McCurdy Scholarship established in Dick’s memory at Catoctin High School. The scholarship will be awarded to the outstanding scholar athlete of the girls basketball team. Checks need to be written to Catoctin High School and mailed to: Catoctin High School, c/o Richard McCurdy Scholarship Fund, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Dick’s family and friends ask all of you to be careful and to follow the COVID-19 guidelines! Hold all those fighting this disease in your thoughts and prayers!