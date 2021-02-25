Richard “Dick” Kreuzburg II died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Mount Airy, Maryland, at the age of 86. Dick lost his wife of 63 years, Jessie, to COVID-19 on July 1, 2020.
Dick is survived by his two daughters and their husbands, Patricia Kreuzburg and Steve Knapp, Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, Paula Kreuzburg and James Rommel, Mount Airy, Maryland; as well as two sons, James Kreuzburg, Frederick, Maryland, and Richard Kreuzburg III and Samantha Kreuzburg, Hagerstown, Maryland; his four beloved grandchildren, Christopher Duroeulx, and Olivia, Grace and Ella Kreuzburg; as well as cats, Pumpkin “The Lion King” and Sweetie Pie.
Dick was born on April 1, 1934, in Danbury, Connecticut. He grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, where his family owned and operated Mrs. K’s Toll House. He was very curious and too smart for the average school, so he forged his own education through a variety of schools and summer camps in Vermont and the D.C. Area. His interests included airplanes and anything with an engine: trucks, cars, motorhomes, race cars, sprint cars and boats; the stock market; everything about Alaska; real estate; and all types of business. He read several newspapers and publications cover to cover each month.
From 1953 to 1957, he served in the Air Force at Lockport AFSTA, Lockport, New York, where he met his wife, Jessie Brown, on a blind date, and they were married in 1956.
He became a commercial pilot and flew for Capitol Airlines for several years. He met his future business partners Jim Richardson and his father Bill at College Park Airpark while teaching Jim to fly. In 1959, they built and developed Montgomery County Airpark. He and Jim ran and operated the airpark for 18 years, but both continued to be involved in the business until their deaths. Dad was very proud that Jim’s daughter, Sandy Poe, is general manager at DC Metro Aviation Services, an entity that manages the airpark today.
He was the third generation to own and operate Mrs. K’s Tollhouse with his family until selling it in 1996. Mrs. K’s Tollhouse was run by the Kreuzburg Family from 1927 until 1996.
For many years, Jessie and Dick traveled the country in their motor home and eventually built a home in Ft. Myers, Florida, where they wintered for more than 20 years.
His curiosity was evident by the many questions he would ask each day and advice he provided to all who were lucky to know him.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the Frederick County Animal Shelter or Frederick Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.