Richard “Dick” R. Klug Sr., 81, recently of Frederick, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2022. He was surrounded by his family. Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty (Cadwell); son, Richard “Rich” Jr., of Yreka, California; daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Coston Cheatham, of Fredericksburg; grandson, Alex (Samantha); great-grandsons, Coston and Leo, of Richmond; and grandson, Christopher, of Fredericksburg.
Dick was born Dec. 22, 1940, to Elmer and Mabel (Voigt) Klug, of Merrill, Wisconsin. There, he grew up on the family farm, attended a one-room schoolhouse, graduated from Merrill High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural education from Wisconsin State University at River Falls. He began his career as an inspector for the Food and Drug Administration with positions in Minneapolis, New York and Washington, D.C., working in the Rockville, Maryland, office. He retired from this career in 1996 as the director of import and technical operations.
Dick was a lifelong Lutheran and enjoyed serving in various leadership roles in the congregations he attended.
Dick also enjoyed serving in various roles in Boy Scouts Troop 1996 as his son climbed to the rank of Eagle Scout. A highlight of that role was accompanying the troop to Philmont Scout Ranch. He was a proud dad and husband who supported and encouraged his family.
After retiring, Dick and Betty traveled extensively. Africa became their favorite destination, especially as they shared memories of watching the Great Migration in Tanzania and literally rubbing shoulders with the mountain gorillas of Rwanda. Dick visited 39 countries and 49 states.
During retirement, they also expanded their craft and antique business, making many friends along the way. Dick was an avid woodworker, artist and collector. Dick and Betty also enjoyed gardening and landscaping together, building stone walls and split rail fences throughout their property, especially in their large hosta garden.
After a recent move to Fredericksburg, Dick enjoyed spending time with his family.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elma Mae Klug Gruetzmacher; and his sister-in-law, Mary Cadwell. He is survived by brother, Bruce (Mary Lou) Klug; brother-in-law, Gary Gruetzmacher; cousin, Carol (Mark) Pankow; brother-in-law, Wallace Cadwell; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
The following link can be used to view the family’s tribute to Dick: https://1drv.ms/v/s!AnvKiTu0kHrE1iIHN3SFn9BIqGD9?e=n6f3t5
Services will be private. Gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.