Col. Richard F. Dyer, United States Air Force (retired), 82, of Ormond Beach, Florida, and formally of Frederick, Maryland, died Thursday, Oct. 7 at Halifax Community Hospital, Daytona Beach, Florida, after an extended illness. He was the high school sweetheart and endearing husband of the late Roberta D. Dyer for more than 51 years. Born June 27, 1939, in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Henry Dyer and Amanda E. (Houtenbrink) Dyer.
Retired Col. Richard Dyer served for more than 30 years in the United States Air Force, where he began his service to his country at Gunter Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1962 and honorably retired from Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, in 1990. He served on the health services administrative staff and as military consult to the surgeon general, and he received the prestigious Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. He and his wife served eight years overseas, where Richard received many decorations and medals and made many lifelong friends, with whom they traveled the world. Richard was also a member of the Eagles, Moose Club and American Legion.
After retirement, Richard continued his work as a licensed pharmacist locally in Frederick, Maryland, for nine years but was better known by many for being the best local tour guide in Frederick. Richard was an avid member of the church his entire life and belonged to many, most recently belonging to Riverbend Community Church in Ormond Beach, Florida. His faith guided him through life and brought him many loving friends.
Richard (Fernie, Dick) was a 1957 graduate of Jamaica Plain High School in Boston and a 1961 graduate of Massachusettes College of Pharmacy. He leaves behind many loving friends and family members including two brothers, Dr. George W. Dyer, of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Edward A. Dyer and his wife Janet, of Seekonk, Massachusetts; his sister-in-law, Susan Frimond and her companion Rajeev Malhotra, of Clarksburg, Maryland; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The family will also receive friends Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.