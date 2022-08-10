Richard E. Norris

Richard Eugene Norris, 52, of Frederick, Maryland, passed on Aug. 7, 2022. He was born in Frederick on June 21, 1970, to Helen Virginia (Gilbert) Norris and the late James Richard Norris.
Richard was a friendly, good-hearted man who helped those in need. He also enjoyed fishing, shopping, country music and his morning coffee.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Michael Wayne Norris; his aunt, Mary Gilbert; and numerous other aunts, uncles and extended family members.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Interment will follow at Mount Prospect Cemetery, Lewistown, Maryland.