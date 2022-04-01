Richard Earle Humphrey, 81, of Mebane, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the eldest child — and only son — of parents Carl and Margaret Humphrey. At the age of 2, his family moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where he attended Baltimore City Public Schools, and later graduated second in his class from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Following high school, Rick spent one year at the Air Force Academy before attending Johns Hopkins University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1964. After graduating, Rick began his career working for the U.S. government, where he held various positions until his retirement in 2003. In 2006, he and his wife relocated to Mebane, North Carolina. He enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with his family. A great source of pride was that he was a Master Mason for over 50 years.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Margaret Humphrey; and nephew, Casey Ross. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jan Humphrey, of Mebane, North Carolina; three children, Jill and husband Darrin, Alex and wife Cyndi, and Liz and husband Chris; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Don Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Dick Carothers; sister-in-law and brother-in law, Nancy and Barry Ross; and seven grandchildren, Sarah Brager, Raymond Kislowski III, Abby Brager, Matthew Kislowski, Ryan Humphrey, Nicholas Kislowski and Brooke Humphrey. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland, on June 11, 2022.