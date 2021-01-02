Richard Finer

Richard Joseph Finer, 82, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Somerford Place in Frederick. He was the husband of the late Cezara Finer.
Born on May 27, 1938, in Manhattan, NY, he was the eldest son of the late Bert Vincent Finer and Alma (Snyder) Finer.
Richard graduated from Bishop Dubois High School in NY, class of 1956. He continued his education at Iona College where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in 1960.
Richard worked for the FDIC and then as a bank examiner for the New York State Banking Department. He completed his career as Acting Director for the Criminal Investigations Bureau.
He enjoyed watching horse races and rooting for the Washington Football Team. He discovered a love for painting later in life. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his devoted family, daughter Diane Schnepfe and son-in-law, Clark Schnepfe; his loving grandchildren, Ryan, Mikey and Madison Schnepfe; siblings, Marilyn Holmes and husband Dennis, Ronald Finer, William Finer and wife Carole, Michael Finer and wife Karen, Terri Finer Ingberman, sister-in-law, Marianne Finer, sister-in-law, Irene Banaszek and husband Bob and life long friends, Don and Barbara Healy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John Finer, Joseph Finer and sister-in-law, Eileen Finer.
Funeral services will be held on January 7 at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Somerford Place in Frederick, who treated Richard like family, especially nurse Mary.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Katherine Drexel Building Fund, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com