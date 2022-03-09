Richard Gabovitz

Richard A. Gabovitz, 77, of Middletown, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, March 7, 2022, at his residence.
He was the husband of the late Susan A. Gabovitz, who died in 2011.
“Gabby” was born June 15, 1944, in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, and was the son of the late Stephen and Helen Gabovitz. After graduating from Palmerton High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served in Vietnam as a Navy SEAL from 1962-68. He was a member of NRA. Gabby worked for General Motors from 1968-2004, retiring as an area sales manager after more than 35 years of service. He owned the D&D Race Team, a dirt track racing team. Richard coached youth football, baseball and bowling. A fixture at Terrace Lanes, Gabby bowled in many leagues and was the longtime secretary/treasurer of the Valley League, the Wednesday night men’sleague. He also traveled across the country, bowling in ABC/USBC Tournaments.
He is survived by daughter, Ashton J. Conover and husband Michael, and their children, James Schley III and Gianna Schley, with whom he resided; son, Richard T. Gabovitz and wife Beth, and their children, Jason Ritchie and Christopher Ritchie; son, Stephen Gabovitz; and son, Michael Gabovitz and wife Jennifer, and their daughter, Kirsten; as well as a sister, Rita Shup.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, where a celebration of Gabby’s life will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York, Pennsylvania.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.