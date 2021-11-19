Richard Gardner, Jr., 66, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Born March 16, 1955, in Mount Airy, Maryland, he was the son of the late Richard R. Gardner Sr. and Edith A. (Raines) Gardner.
Richard was a coach and mentor for more than 40 years. He was coach and past president at MAYAA for 25 years and coach and past president at BJR. He coached high school baseball teams for Tuscarora High School and Linganore High School. He coached football for Brunswick High School and Tuscarora High School. His years of dedication with Mountain Valley Youth Football League earned a Super Bowl trophy named after him. He has touched the lives of thousands within the sports community and will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his three siblings, Alex Gardner and wife Gaylene, of Jefferson, Dorothy Fritz and husband Charles, of Mount Airy, Maryland, Denise Tyeryar and husband Charles, of Mount Airy; and longtime companion of 15 years, Patsy Eavey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his nephew, John Tyeryar.
The family will receive friends from 12-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1100 N. Maple Ave. in Brunswick.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.