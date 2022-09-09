Richard H. McKnight, age 81, of Frederick, Maryland, died Sept. 4, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born May 29, 1941, in Brunswick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Richard L. McKnight Sr. and Grace Taylor McKnight.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn H. McKnight, and son, Scott R. McKnight and wife Ashley R. McKnight, of Hanover, Maryland; and three grandchildren, Molly O. Drumm, Tucker R. McKnight and Pierce T. McKnight. He is also survived by a brother, Franklin and wife Darlene McKnight; sister-in-law, Cindy McKnight; nieces and families, Christi and Zack Fleagle, and Crystal and Joshua Burns. Deceased family members include: his parents; a daughter, Misty S. McKnight; and brother, James (Jimmy) C. McKnight. He is also survived by his wife’s three brothers and one sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.