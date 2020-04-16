Richard Hawker, Jr.

Mr. Richard “Dick” William Hawker Jr., 86, of Jefferson, MD, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Carroll Hospice in Westminster, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the devoted husband of Gloria “Peggy” Hawker, his wife of 65 years.
Born August 25, 1933 at home in Jefferson, Richard was the son of the late Richard W. Hawker Sr. and Beatrice Pauline (Tribby) Hawker. Mr. Hawker was a dairy farmer all his life, and was a Lifetime Member of the Jefferson Ruritan Club as well as the Methodist Church in Jefferson. Later in Dick’s life he worked at Ballenger Creek Elementary School for a number of years.
He loved working with all the teachers during his time at FCPS.
Dick adored and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He liked listening to country music, especially when his brother Kenny sang. He enjoyed spending time in the flower gardens and making things out of wood. He had a strong passion for sports. He was a dedicated Washington Redskins, Washington Capitals and Baltimore Orioles fan. He enjoyed spending his time with special friends Sarah and late husband Larry Jones of Jefferson.
In addition to his loving wife, Peggy, Dick is survived by two children, David E. Hawker and wife Lisa, and Lisa A. Darr and husband Ronnie; his beloved brother, Kenneth L. Hawker and wife Connie; grandchildren, Phillip Hawker and fiance Melanie, Megan Ritch and husband Brandon, and Chad Darr and fiancé, Jessica; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Keagan, Juliana, Willow, Liam and Ellie. He was preceded in death by great-grandson, Camdon. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current emergency, Mr. Hawker’s inurnment will be private. A celebration of his life is planned for better times. If you wish to remember Dick in a special way, you may send contributions to the Jefferson Ruritan Club or the Methodist Church in Jefferson, MD.