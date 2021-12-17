Richard Haxton

Richard Irving Haxton passed away Dec. 5, 2021. Richard passed away peacefully in the care of Fahrney-Keedy Skilled Nursing Care in Boonsboro, Maryland.
Richard was born in National Homeopathic Hospital on June 6, 1924, to Irving and Frances P. (Whalen) Haxton. In 1943, he joined the Army of the United States as an infantryman in Baltimore and was separated in Fort Meade in 1945. He served in Italy most of that time, serving as a switchboard operator (650 Military Occupation Specialty Code) and lineman for the 91st Division, 362nd Infantry Regiment.
At the end of the war, Richard returned to Washington D.C., and attended George Washington University, graduating with a degree in psychology. While living here, he was introduced to his future wife, Phyllis Rainaud, by Phyllis’ brother Ric Rainard. Phyllis and Richard married in1950 and remained so until Phyllis’ death in 2015. Richard and Ric continued to be best friends for 70 years. Ric fondly remembers their travels together, exploring beaches, mountains and rivers.
Richard worked for the Bell System and later AT&T in Washington, D.C., until his retirement. He enjoyed anything on rails, whether it was trains or streetcars. Richard and Phyllis also traveled extensively throughout their marriage. He was a lifetime member of the ARRL and the Bible Fellowship Net. His skills as a HAM radio operator led him and Phyllis to perform Christian mission work around the world.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis; and eldest son, Walter Haxton. He is survived by his children, Joan Kanter and husband Mitchel Kanter Sr., Audrey Whipp, and Calvin Haxton and wife Harriet Haxton; grandchildren, Jinnie Hostetler, Wendy Kanter and husband Paul Halliday, and Mitchel Kanter Jr. and wife Rozelle Botes Kanter; and great-granddaughter, Waverly Halliday.
A memorial service for Richard is planned for Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at Black’s Funeral Home, 227 N. Church St., Suite B, Thurmont, MD 21788. All are invited to attend. His interment will be at the National Military Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at noon.
Richard and Phyllis faithfully attended church everywhere they lived. Even while under the care of others, Richard used his walker or wheelchair to hear God’s word when it was offered. People wishing to honor Richard’s lifelong commitment to hearing God’s message for us are encouraged to make an offering in Richard’s name to the Shepard’s Chapel broadcast at Shepherd’s Chapel, P.O. Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736 (United States 800-643-4645).
Richard’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home.