Richard Henry

Mr. Richard Pearson Henry, 90, of Hagerstown, passed away suddenly at home Jan.14, 2022. He was the loving husband of Patty Henry, his wife of 41 years.
Richard grew up in Cresaptown, Maryland. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in January 1952 and served during the Korean War. Mr. Henry worked in retail sales at Burton’s, King’s, Bell’s, Ingram’s and Lyon’s. He was an avid collector of clocks and birdhouses and was a tremendous animal lover.
In addition to his loving wife, Patty, Mr. Henry is survived by his faithful beagle, Bud.
A committal service with military honors will take place in the spring, at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA.