Richard Hess

Richard Laverne Hess, 97, passed peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 1 at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Beatrice Geraldine (Brown) Hess, and in June, they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Surviving children are Geoffrey Hess, Nancy Pettie and husband, John, Richard “Rick” Hess Jr. and wife June, Ruth Eichler and husband Robert, and Melissa Hess. He is survived by his grandchildren, Laura Hess, Cherie Weaver, Michelle Pettie, Stephanie Pettie, Jennifer Farrow and Megan Ramsburg; and his great grandchildren, Patrick Mattingly, Shannon Mattingly, Joey Caplinger, Gavin Rouse, Ilana Rouse, Chase Farrow, Madison Ramsburg and Jackson Ramsburg. Richard is survived by one brother, Leo Hess; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Donald and John Hess; grandson, David Hess; and great-grandson Ryder Farrow.
Richard was born to Lloyd and Annie (Calvin) Hess and grew up in Mayberry on the family farm. Post-education, he founded Hess Bus Service, which he owned and operated for many years until his retirement. He was also employed by Carroll County for many years as a school bus driver. All who crossed his path knew him as fair, giving, kind and gentle man. Richard was a longtime member of St. Mary’s UCC in Silver Run. He had talent and skills as “Mr. Fix-It”, enjoying the challenge of repair of small engines. He loved spending time with his family and watching sports, and in earlier years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug 5, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, 34 Maple Ave., Littlestown, Pennsylvania. A funeral service will take place Friday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s UCC, with the Rev. Sam Chamelin officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Silver Run. Online condolences may be offered on www.littlesfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard’s memory may be sent to his church at 1441 E. Mayberry Road, Westminster, MD 21158.