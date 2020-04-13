Richard Remsberg Holter Sr., a retired dairy farmer and lifelong Frederick County resident, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Homewood at Crumland Farms. He was the 92 and had been in ill health for several months.
Born March 16, 1928, Dick was the third of four sons of the late Cecil Kefauver Holter Sr. and Elsie Elizabeth Remsberg Holter. He grew up through a depression and a world war on the family farm outside of Jefferson, known as Holterholm.
In 1942, he and family members starred in a U. S. Department of Agriculture film called “Victory Gardens” that promoted growing vegetables as part of the W.W. II effort. It was restored in 2013 by a PBS host and has more than 120,000 views on YouTube. That would prove to be his only big-screen credit.
Dick went through school in Middletown, graduating from Middletown High School in 1946.
He attended the University of Maryland, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, before returning home to work on the family farm that he would eventually run, first in partnership with his brother Cecil Jr., and later with his son. He was always the quiet one. The one who trudged out to milk cows before dawn for three quarters of a century. The one who spent more than a decade wheeling the love of his life and then dear friends around around the Homewood retirement center. The one who was fiercely loyal to the Maryland Terrapins (he was never that quiet at Cole Field House, though). The one who loved nothing more than sitting back with a grin while his kids, his grandkids and then his great-grandkids chattered away at Sunday dinner.
A man of deep faith and clear tenor voice, whose quiet strength won’t be forgotten.
On May 6, 1961, he married Sarah Ann Ramsburg at Christ Reformed Church in Middletown, where he served various times as deacon, a Sunday School teacher, a dedicated bowling-team member and a fixture in the back row of the choir loft. They raised four children, three boys and a girl.
He was agricultural leader in soil conservation, clean-water policies and dairy practices. His stewardship preserved Holterholm, land that’s been in the family for more than a century.
A stalwart sports fan, Dick was a basketball and football season ticket holder at the University of Maryland for decades, a loyal member of the Maryland Terrapins Club who attended 30-plus Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournaments in a row. He never made it to a tournament after the Terps moved to the Big Ten in 2014, and never lost his distaste for Duke.
In 2003, Sarah’s failing health led the couple to retire. They moved to Homewood, and she died in September 2006. During his decade-and- a-half at Homewood, Dick sang in the choir, delivered mail, read to schoolchildren and volunteered in the on-site store. He also met Patricia Dawson, who became a loving friend in the last decade of his life.
Dick was preceded in death by brothers Cecil Jr., John and Robert.
He is survived by his children Richard Jr. (Shawna Seed) of Dallas, Texas; Ronald (Kathy) of Jefferson; Randall (Deborah) of Parkton; and Ruth Ann Derrenbacher (Stephen) of Woodsboro.
Also five grandchildren: Adam Holter (Kristin) of Jefferson, Carrie Ross (Joshua) of Myersville; Perry Derrenbacher (Samantha) of Rhododendron, Oregon; Shawn Derrenbacher of Woodsboro; and Amanda Holter of Parkton, as well as three great-granddaughters, Ellie and Emma Ross, and Annabelle Holter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the For Immediate Sympathetic Help (FISH) fund at his home church; it helps people with rent, utility bills or financial emergencies: Give online at crucc.org/online-giving/or a send a check marked “Dick Holter FISH FUND” to Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, PO Box 333, Middletown, MD 21769. A service will be held at a later date. Interment will be made in the church cemetery with the Rev. Mark A. Wakefield officiating.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.