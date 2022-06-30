Richard Horner Sr.

Richard Allen Horner Sr., 58, of Keymar, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. Born June 13, 1964, he was the son of Shirley A. Sparkman, nee Thomas, and late husband Doug Sparkman, and the late Leonard W. Horner. He was the loving husband of Angela P. Horner, to whom he was married for 18 years.
He was a plant manager at a stone quarry. He enjoyed work and building things, being on the boat and fishing, and Jeep rides with his wife, Angela. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and having family dinners and cookouts.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children, Richard Horner Jr. and fiancee Jesica Mitchell, April Toms and fiance Raymond Faulkner, Zachary Horner and wife Cora, Nicholas Horner and Jordan Horner; his stepchildren, Dylan Colehouse and Zachary Colehouse; seven grandchildren, Breanna, Josh, Cody, Aden, Aleena, Ava and Rhett; siblings, William Horner, Susan Althoff and husband Paul, Patty Garber and husband Mike, Teresa Dowery and husband Jeff, and Laura Sparkman; mother-in-law, Connie Althoff; brother-in-law, Dan Althoff; and stepbrothers, Harold and Jerry Sparkman.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.