Richard (Rich) Jordan Cheuvront, age 87, of Damascus, Maryland, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021.
He was born Nov. 25, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Rich graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in finance. He was then drafted into the Army, and after two years of service, he received an honorable discharge. He then attended UCLA, where he received a master’s degree in finance.
Rich worked in finance for IBM and other companies, the last being American Satellite as its chief financial officer.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was an excellent gourmet cook, demonstrating his love of cooking by serving delicious meals at several church functions. His favorite pastime was being with his friends talking about those activities and sports.
Rich married Constance (Connie) D. Cheuvront, and they enjoyed life together for 58 years. They enjoyed working together in their home vegetable garden, and they enjoyed swimming in their home pool.
Graveside services and interment were held Wednesday, April 21 at Montgomery Methodist Cemetery, Damascus, Maryland. The Rev. John W. Rudisill Jr. officiated.
