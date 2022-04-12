Richard Keller

Richard Allen “Mickey” Keller, 83, of Frederick, Maryland, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home. He was the loving husband to Shirley Keller.
Born on April 27, 1938, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Richard and Pauline “Polly” Keller.
Mickey retired after 40 years at Potomac Edison. He later worked part time as a support staff member for Stauffer Funeral Home. Mickey did home improvement with his friend, Sonny Miller, and years later with a good friend, Lee Warren.
He spent a lot of time going on mission trips to places such as Honduras; Garrett County, Maryland; Florida; North Carolina; Hurley, Virginia; Beloxi, Mississippi; and Houston, Texas. He volunteered many hours as the administrator of the Christ Reformed Cemetery in Middletown. Mickey spent his retirement years enjoying yearly vacations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Naples, Florida.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is survived by his daughter, Susan Keller, of Middletown; son, Mike Keller and wife Melony, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; five grandsons, Tyler Blum, and Gabriel, Gavin, Garrison and Gage Keller; and his brother, Dennis Keller, of California.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne and John Keller.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, 12 S. Church St. in Middletown.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, 12 S. Church St. in Middletown. The Rev. Kyle Powderly and the Rev. Mark Wakefield will officiate. Burial will be held at Christ Reformed Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his family and friends, Dale Biggs, Brian Haupt, Jeff Keller, Charlie Lohman and Bob Sheffler.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice or to Christ Reformed United Church of Christ.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.