Richard Kent Anderson

Mr. Richard (Rick) Kent Anderson, 70, of Brunswick, passed away at home on Jan. 27, 2022. Born April 4, 1951, in Bethesda, Maryland, he was the son of the late John (Scotty) and Edna Anderson.
He was a Marine toward the end of the Vietnam War and loved serving for his country. When he got out, he got into the automotive world and did everything from fixing cars to selling them, and he became an operations manager at one of the larger car dealerships in Indiana. He even did a stint as a DJ at a radio station. For the last five years he was a facilities manager at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, where he touched many lives.
Rick loved his Lionel trains the most, setting up elaborate displays in a few of the places in which he lived. He also had a passion for motocross, which he participated in up into his 40s, and race cars. He also had a love for music and especially anything to do with the Grateful Dead. He was always up for a conversation, and it didn’t matter if he knew you or not. He was well versed, and read two to three newspapers a day to keep up on world events and everything that was happening locally as well.
Rick is survived by his sister, Carol Laser and her husband, Kevin; his son, Scott Anderson; and his nieces, Heather Laser and Meghan Laser.
A celebration of life service is planned for the late Spring.
Those desiring may make donations to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Inc., 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.