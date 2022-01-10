Richard L. "Dickie" Boone

Richard Lee "Dickie" Boone, age 83, of Union Bridge, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Carroll Hospital Center. He was born April 5, 1938 in Union Bridge, Maryland, the son of the late Elmer Carlton Boone and Myrtle Mae Miller Boone. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 40 years, Dorothy V. Boone, in 1998.
Dickie loved the people and community of Union Bridge. After attending New Windsor High School, he had a long-time employment at both M.R. Pfoutz and Sons and Lehigh Portland Cement Company, both of Union Bridge, until his retirement in 2000. He became a member of the Union Bridge Fire Company in July of 1959. He was an active Honorary Lifetime Member. For many years he served the company responding to calls, even serving as one of the assistant chiefs for several years in the late 60's and early 70's. He stopped responding to calls in the early 90's, but continued his service to the company by helping with fundraisers and performing administrative duties. He was the chairman of the "food stand" during carnival week for several decades. He served as a member of the executive board (now Board of Directors), as well as a trustee, for many years and was the chairman of the grounds committee for more than a decade in the 70's and 80's. Dickie was a man who wore many hats and held the fire company close to his heart. During the week he would help clean up and set up the Activities Center/Social Hall for events. He was a "fixture" in the dish washing area during fundraising events such as the monthly public breakfasts. Since becoming a member he attended nearly every company business meeting. Dickie will be missed for all the "behind the scenes" work he did for the company. He was also a family man and a fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.
Surviving are a close companion of 23 years, Mary Ellen Smith of Union Bridge; daughters Debbie Gist and husband Keith of Westminster and Cindy Trout and husband Terry of Sedalia, KY, as well as Mary Ellen's grandson, Melvin Smith, who was like a son. Also surviving are grandchildren, Ryan and Melanie Gist of Westminster, Tara and Chris Mobley of Hanover, PA, Tyler and Carly Trout of Steilacoom, WA and Caitlyn, Courtney, Carleigh, Josiah, Jesse and Johnannah Trout, all of Kentucky; great grandchildren, Brett VanLaer, Nicole and Natalie Mobley, Jackson, Sadie, Josie and Tessa Trout; a special niece, Lisa and Joe Hemler and family; Mary Ellen's daughters, Debbie Crawford and family and Michelle and Steve Messner. He is also survived by a sister, Peggy Fritz of New Windsor, sisters-in-law Betty Boone and Margaret Boone, brother-in-law, Elmer Black and wife Mary, Mary Ellen's brother Jesse King and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Donald, Charles, Henry, Rainey, Jack and Larry as well as sisters, Jeannette Whitmore, Helen Brewer, Betty Jane Boone, Pauline Neil, Rosalie Fritz and infant siblings, Robert, James, Lavinia and Audry Boone.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 15 at the Activities Building of the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Co. with Deacon Charles Barnhart, officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Union Bridge.
The family will receive friends at the Activities Building from 8:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.
Masks are mandatory for the time of visitation as well as for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 1050, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
You may leave a message or memory on his "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.