Richard L. Hahn Sr.

Richard LeRoy “Dick” Hahn Sr., age 85, of Keymar, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home.
Born Nov. 4, 1936, in Ladiesburg, he was the son of the late Jacob E. and Edwina S. Wilson Hahn. He was the husband of Janice M. Smith Hahn, his wife of 64 years who passed away three days prior to him on Sunday, Dec. 5.
He is survived by his children, Tammy S. Hill, of Keymar, Sharon E. Stull and husband Danny, and Richard “Rick” L. Hahn Jr., all of Taneytown; grandchildren, Sherm Hill and Ashley Hanson, both of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, Jeremiah Stull, of Emmitsburg, Brandon Hill, of Keymar, and Heidi Oxendine, of North Carolina; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Sanders, Mary Eyler and Debra Bitzel; and brothers, Joseph and Paul Hahn.
He was predeceased by brothers, James, Thomas and Franklin Hahn.
Dick retired from Eastalco after 25 years of employment. Prior to this, he drove a truck for Bealls Express and Mehring Trucking, and he was a milk truck driver for Norman Graham. After retirement, he enjoyed going to auctions and the Rocky Ridge festivals, and spending time with his family. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and watching Trixie, his granddog.
The family will receive friends for both Mr. and Mrs. Hahn at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Sunday, Dec.12 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. Pastor Dave Meador will officiate. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Keysville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Midway Fire Co., 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, MD 21775.
