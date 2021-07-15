Richard Lantz

Mr. Richard Ronald Lantz, 79, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2021.
Born August 29, 1941 in Ridgely, WV, Richard was the son of the late Robert Lee and Manervia C (Atkinson) Lantz. He worked as a truck driver for many years.
Mr. Lantz is survived by two children, Pamela Cole and Richard B. Lantz (Tina Brown); siblings, the Rev. Thomas Lantz (Brenda), Bobby Lantz (Mary), Perry Lantz, and Tim Lantz (Kim), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his brothers Jack Lantz and Sam Lantz.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, July 19th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.