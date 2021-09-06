Richard Leroy Black, age 85, of New Windsor, MD., died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born January 25, 1936, in Union Bridge, Maryland, the son of the late Chester Thomas Black and the late Beulah Mae Curfman Black.
He was the husband of Marlene Black (nee Harbaugh); for 64 years.
Richard was a Lifetime Dairy farmer, loved his family, lover of all animals, especially brown Swiss cattle, Love John Deere, avid Ravens, and Oriole’s fan, adored his grandkids; Long time member of Linganore Grange, Linganore United Methodist Church, Lifetime member Brown Swiss Cattle; Lifetime member of Maryland Dairy Shrine; and Linganore Cemetery Board.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Teresa A. Brightwell and husband Dennis of New Market, MD., and Richard Kevin Black and his wife Cheryl of New Windsor, MD.; grandchildren Scott A. Brightwell, Bradley W. Brightwell, Corey E. Brightwell, and Angela M. Brightwell; and sister-in-law Geraldine Black of New Windsor; predeceased by twin brother Charles L. Black.
Private Services and Interment at Linganore Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Linganore U.M. Church, and or Linganore Cemetery; 8921 Clemsonville Road, Union Bridge, MD 21791; and or Linganore Grange C/O Brenda Ripley, 10102 B McKinstry Mill Road., New Windsor, MD 21776.
Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., Sykesville, MD online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.