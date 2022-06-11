Richard Maynard Morten

Richard (Dick) Maynard Morten, 78, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Germantown, Maryland. He was born in Plymouth, Indiana, on Aug. 20, 1943. He was the son of Olaf Maynard Morten and Norma Beatrice (Martin) Morten.
Dick graduated from Plymouth High School in 1961. He went on to graduate from Purdue University. He worked for many years as a programmer for IBM in New Jersey and Gaithersburg, Maryland. He served in the Marines for two years, returning to New Jersey to continue working for IBM. After leaving IBM, Dick spent many years as a contractor for the IRS. He moved to Virginia, where he lived for several years. After retiring, he was an active member of the Saintsbury Plaza Condominium board of directors.
For many years he was an avid bowler and once bowled a perfect 300 game. He also enjoyed cycling and has ridden his bike all over the world.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his son, Richard Michael Morten; and his sister, Joyce Robinson. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Maureen Breeden and husband William; his two granddaughters, Taylor and Samantha; his sister, Marilee Blubaugh; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Dick Morten to Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Railroad Regional Park at Northern Virginia (novaparks.com/donate-volunteer). Think of him every time you ride a bike.
Online condolences may be shared with his family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.