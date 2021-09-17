Richard McCallion

Richard “Rick” McCallion, 53, passed away peacefully at home in Myersville, surrounded by family, Saturday, Sept. 11. Rick fought a difficult battle with ALS over the past year, and his family is comforted, albeit their grief, to know that he has found peace.
Born Nov. 11, 1967, in New York, Rick was married to wife Cheri on May 25, 1996, and they had three beloved children: Kaisey, Kaitlin and Kyler. He was employed by the government straight out of college and worked for the Consumer Product Safety Commission for more than 20 years. For many years, Rick volunteered as a firefighter and EMT for the Myersville and Braddock Heights Fire Departments, and he even served as EMS captain at one point during his service.
Rick was a dedicated Mets and Jets fan, despite their persistent losing streaks. He loved his vacations with family to Ocracoke Island in North Carolina and taking his dogs, Shea and Layla, on walks around the block. He could often be found on weekends restoring his 1992 Jeep or spending time with family playing board games and putting together puzzles. He also enjoyed skiing, mountain biking and tinkering with the elaborate train set he built with his son in the basement. Rick was also an avid fan of ‘70s game shows and “old” (referred to fondly by his kids) movies.
No funeral will be held at this time, but two memorials will be held in the next few months — one in Maryland and one in New York. Specific arrangements will be announced at a later time. The family asks that no flowers or gifts are directed to the funeral home at this time, but they will be accepted at the time of the memorial services. Donations in Rick’s memory can be directed to the ALS Association of DC/MD/VA, an organization supporting ALS patients that helped Rick and his family tremendously throughout the difficult process (https://www.als.org/dc-md-va).
Rick will be held in the hearts of many as a loving father, son, coworker, neighbor and friend, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. The family asks for continued prayers of strength and peace as they navigate through the next few months.