Richard Oden

Richard “Rick” Thomas Oden Sr. of Frederick, Maryland passed away surrounded by loved ones on December 14, 2021.
Born February 4, 1951, he was a son of the late Donald Leonard Oden and Pauline Remsburg Lawson. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Gene Goodsell, Charles Studebaker, Buster Studebaker and Carla Dick, brother in law Robert Boone and sister in law Sharon White.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Paula Diane, two children, Richard Jr. and wife Tina, and Tara Guilday and husband Pat, four grandchildren Samantha, Patrick, Paula and Mary, four great-grandchildren, Landon, Carter, Tegan and Harley, five siblings, Bert Johnson, Donnie Oden, Bonnie Boone, Cindy Spradlin and Johnny Lawson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by special loved ones Dente and Sherald Brashear and Frank White and special friends Rick and Iris Stimmel and Gene Snowden.
Rick was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969 to 1973 and served in the Vietnam War before becoming a carpenter then construction estimator for the duration of his career. Before his illness he was an avid pool player, enjoyed fishing, boating and camping but mostly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and Pappy.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home at 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, Maryland. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 22 at 11 a.m. at Keeney & Basford with internment immediately following at the Mount Olivet mausoleum. A celebration of life will be immediately held after interment at the Amvets Post 2 at 702 E. South St.
Special thanks to the Frederick Health Emergency Department, George Washington University Hospital ICU and Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.
In his honor, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.