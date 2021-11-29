Richard Phillips, Sr.

Richard Allen “Dick” Phillips Sr., 73, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center. Dick was born on June 5, 1948, in Brunswick, the eldest son of Ernestine “Teeny” WennerPhillips, of Frederick and the late Allen Leon “Red” Phillips. He was the husband of Joetta Proudfoot Phillips.
Dick was a graduate of Brunswick High School,class of 1966. He worked for many years as an agent in the insurance business. He was active in Clover Hill sports for over 30 years. Dick worked in many capacities with the organization, but his greatest love was in coaching, which included baseball, softball, basketball and soccer. For all his hard work and dedication, the field in Clover Hill was named in his honor and since that time has been known as Phillips Field. He also was a volunteer for Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, are his children: Julie Karl and husband Erik, Richard A. Phillips II and wife Cara, Christa Hannon and husband Patrick, and Jonathan Phillips. Dick is also survived by two brothers, Jim Phillips and wife Phyllis, and Tim Phillips and wife Angela. In addition, Dick is survived by eight grandchildren: Catherine, Joseph, Colin, Dylyn, Reagan, Sophia, Isabelle, and Riley and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 7040 Bowers Road, Frederick, MD 21702. The family will receive friends at the church two hours prior to the services. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Clover Hill Sports, in C/O CHCA, P.O. Box 1429, Frederick, MD 21702.