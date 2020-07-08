Richard Ray Carter, of Thurmont, passed away on July 5, 2020, at the Washington Hospital Center, following complications from heart bypass surgery.
Born on June 23, 1947, at the Florence Crittenton Home for Unwed Mothers, he was adopted six days later by Melvon and Lydia Grogg Carter of Washington, D.C.
Richard worked as an engineer at the Executive Resident of the White House in Washington, D.C. from January 1974 to September 2010. He served under Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton, Bush Jr., and Obama.
Richard only had one hobby and that was enjoying his family.
Twice married, Richard’s first wife was Barbara Ellen Carter of Washington, DC. She predeceased him in 1999. In 2007 he married his second wife, Darlene Moxley Carter of Libertytown. Also predeceased are his parents, Melvon and Lydia Carter, and a sister-in-law, Pat Welch.
Surviving children are Richard Carter II, Jefferey Carter and wife, Tammy, and Ryan Carter, all at home in Mount Airy. Also surviving are stepdaughters, Marcalene McPherson and husband, Alan, of Summerdale, PA, and Melissa Brown and husband, Peter, of Gambrills; and four grandchildren, Charleston McPherson, Jeffrey McPherson, Benjamin Brown, and Abigail Brown.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Due to the pandemic, please wear facial coverings.
Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Thurmont Fire Co., or Mt. Airy Fire Co.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.